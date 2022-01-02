Carr, Raiders Beat Colts 23-20 To Close In On Playoff SpotDerek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.

Kings Blown Out By Mavs In Final Game Of 2021Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday.

Raiders, Colts Hope To Clear Up AFC's Muddled Playoff ChaseIf the Raiders win their final two games, they'll reach the postseason for the second time in 19 years.

49ers Take Playoff Hopes Into Home Finale Vs. TexansFor the San Francisco 49ers, the path is simple: Win the final two games and they get back to the playoffs for the second time in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan.