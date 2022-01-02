SALIDA (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting committed Saturday night in Salida.
Sgt. Erich Layton told The Bee on Sunday morning that deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were summoned to the 4200 block of San Martin Court around 9:50 p.m. About a half-mile southwest of Salida Park is this location.
They found a male lying in the roadway, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Layton had no immediate information on whether the person was a child or an adult or the identity of the victim.