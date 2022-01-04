ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a chase and struggle with officers in Elk Grove on Tuesday morning.
Elk Grove police say officers tried pull over a car, but the driver kept on going until he stopped near Aspen Brook Way and Shasta Lily Drive.
Officers say the driver refused to get out of the car and he eventually hit the gas again.
He then hit a spike strip, but a chase continued until he reached the shoulder of Highway 99 near Woodbridge Road.
Police say the suspect was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.