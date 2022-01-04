SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 cases spiking, test kits are now also in high demand.

To help meet that rush, the Sacramento and Folsom public library systems are making testing kits available for free.

We’ve partnered with @SacCountyCA to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit one of our library locations for curbside pick-up while supplies last. More at https://t.co/Uex6CtvR7L. — Sacramento Public Library (@saclib) January 4, 2022

Sacramento County officials say more than 91,000 test kits have been issued to regional libraries. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they’re being limited to two per person. No library card is required.

Each kit will come with two COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests. They’ll be able to provide results within 15 minutes.

All of the Sacramento Public Library’s 28 locations will be distributing the test kits during regular hours as supplies last.

Sacramento City Unified schools sent many students home with rapid tests before winter break. Out of the some-20,000 tests results that have come back so far, the district says 500 have come back positive.

California’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has been spiking over the past few weeks, with the state’s dashboard now showing it at 20.4 percent.

More tests are en route for California’s students! These at-home test kits arrived last night at our warehouse and will immediately be sent to counties for distribution through county offices of education. pic.twitter.com/iEN1U8MQeW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 4, 2022

Other community-based testing sites remain in operation around Sacramento County. People should pre-register online, as the lines for these locations have seen long lines from the rush people looking for tests after the holidays. The sites and registration information can be found here.