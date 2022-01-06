Huerter's Late Charge Lifts Hawks Over Kings 108-102The Kings had won their previous five against the Hawks but fell behind early and struggled to catch up.

LeBron, Monk Lead Lakers' Late Rally Past Kings, 122-114LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Kings Player Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian After Fathering Another Child With Different Woman Tristan Thompson has revealed he is the father of a newborn son and has apologized to Khloé Kardashian.

Fox's Late Scoring Surge Pushes Kings Past Heat 115-113De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings ended the Miami Heat’s five-game winning streak with a 115-113 victory on Sunday.