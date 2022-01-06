SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All residents are safe after an early morning fire at a Victorian home in Midtown Sacramento.
The scene was near 18th and O streets Thursday morning.
A passerby noticed the fire and rushed to knock on doors to alert the residents inside.
"I pounded on all the doors and was trying to get everybody awake before it was too late," said Carlos Rodriguez.
Firefighters got to the scene and quickly put the flames out.
House fire at 18th and O Streets in downtown #Sacramento! All occupants out safely. Someone walking by noticed fire and knocked on doors to alert residents. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/eXyPi6u5q1
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 6, 2022
No injuries were reported.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. The extent of the damage is also unclear.