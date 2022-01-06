CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All residents are safe after an early morning fire at a Victorian home in Midtown Sacramento.

The scene was near 18th and O streets Thursday morning.

A passerby noticed the fire and rushed to knock on doors to alert the residents inside.

“I pounded on all the doors and was trying to get everybody awake before it was too late,” said Carlos Rodriguez.

Firefighters got to the scene and quickly put the flames out.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. The extent of the damage is also unclear.