CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Sacramento County

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A vacant home in Arden Arcade caught fire early Friday morning.

Metro Fire crews got to the scene along Arcade Creek Road and found a heavy fire towards the back of the house. The flames had also spread to the attic.

READ MORE: Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94

Firefighters quickly found that the large home was vacant.

READ MORE: Chimney Catches Fire At Rancho Cordova Apartment Complex

The fire has since been knocked down. It’s unclear how much damage it caused to the home.

MORE NEWS: CHP Officer Hurt In Crash On I-80 In Natomas Involving DUI Suspect

Exactly what started the fire is also still under investigation.