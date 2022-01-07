SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday night, fire crews responded to several fires in the Sacramento area, two of which were structure fires, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
One of the structure fires occurred at 1 a.m. Friday morning, in which crews responded to an apartment fire at Chesapeake Commons Apartments in Rancho Cordova. Crews arrived to a sealed chimney that was engulfed in flames. Crews confined the fire quickly and extinguished the chimney fire while also safely evacuating all occupants. There were no injuries.
Another structure fire occurred at 6 a.m. Friday morning at a large single-story house on Arden Creek Drive in Arden-Arcade. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home and from the roof. Crews quickly attacked the fire and vented the house from the rooftop, searched the house for occupants, and put out the fire. Luckily, no one was injured and all occupants were removed safely.