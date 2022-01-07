VALLEJO (CBS13) — The Vallejo Police Department (VPD) lobby will be closed to the public from Monday, January 10, 2022, through Monday, February 28, 2022, out of caution due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The reopening of the lobby is subject to the approval of Vallejo city officials.
During the lobby closure, the VPD Records Section will continue to process vehicle releases and deliveries. Residents can contact the Records Section by calling 707-648-4491 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by visiting http://www.vallejopd.net for online services and report requests.