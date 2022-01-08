Nikola Jokic Scores 33 Points, Nuggets Beat Kings, 121-111The Denver Nuggets have struggled to hold leads in the third quarter this season. When another one was slipping away, the reigning MVP carried them.

49ers List QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Questionable For Win-And-In FinaleQuarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week's game with an injured right thumb.

49ers Clinch Playoffs Return With Win Over RamsThe San Francisco 49ers' domination of the Los Angeles Rams is well beyond a quirk or a coincidence at this point. San Francisco needs a sixth straight win over the Rams or a loss by New Orleans to Atlanta to clinch its second playoff berth under Kyle Shanahan

Huerter's Late Charge Lifts Hawks Over Kings 108-102The Kings had won their previous five against the Hawks but fell behind early and struggled to catch up.