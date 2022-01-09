NEWMAN (CBS13) — Sunday morning deputies responded to a traffic collision in Newman in which several were injured and one dead, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
When arriving at the collision at River Road and Villa Manucha Road, deputies found one law enforcement personnel injured with non-life-threatening injuries as well as a passenger of the vehicle involved who had similar injuries—major but non-life-threatening. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic incident.