BARSTOW (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Southern California firefighter who died more than a month after being struck by a vehicle at an accident scene.
Barstow Fire Protection District Engineer David Spink, 56, died on Jan. 9 from injuries suffered Dec. 5 when he was struck while providing care for victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow.
“Engineer Spink’s legacy lives on in the community he served for over three decades and through his son Dallen, who has followed in his footsteps at the Barstow Fire Protection District,” the governor said in a statement.

Engineer Spink is also survived by his wife, Coleen, his father and two brothers.
