TRACY (CBS13) — Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked in Tracy over the weekend. He was booked at a La Huacana nightclub when he and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before his performance.

The singer took to social media, explaining his story to nearly half a million followers that he was struck with a pistol. Showing his wounds to the camera.

The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen.

“The two suspects assaulted the victims, stole the vehicle which also had their cellphones and band equipment inside,” said Sgt. Craig Kootstra with Tracy police.

Koostra explained that the suspect took off in the singer’s van toward the Bay Area before an officer spotted the stolen vehicle.

“He followed the vehicle on [westbound 205], waited for more officers to get behind him. CHP Dublin did use spike strips to stop the vehicle,” Koostra said.

Officers arrested the driver. Mendoza was able to get his gear back.

“He actually met with our officers. He was very grateful for the work that our officers conducted that night and how quickly he was able to get his equipment back,” Koostra said.

Tracy police has one suspect in custody and are still looking for the second person involved.

“We want to make sure all our businesses are safe spaces not only for our residents but for people coming to tracy to enjoy nightlife or going out to dinner with families,” Koostra said.