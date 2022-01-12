49ers-Cowboys Playoff Rivalry Resumes After Long WaitKyle Shanahan was a teenager watching on the sideline when the heated playoff rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers reached a fever pitch with three straight NFC title game matchups.

Cavs Hold Off Late Rally, Send Kings To 5th Straight LossJarret Allen had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Darius Garland also had a double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Sacramento Kings 109-108 on Monday night.

Raiders Catapulted To Playoffs After Instant Classic 35-32 OT Win Over ChargersIt seemed only fitting the Las Vegas Raiders needed every second of an overtime game to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, a microcosm of their roller-coaster season.

49ers Punch Playoff Ticket By Beating Rams 27-24 In OT; Next Up, CowboysNo matter what jams the Niners got into this season, they were resourceful enough to get their season back on a playoff path. And once again, their winning route went right over the Rams.