ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – A woman is grateful to be alive.

A new year celebration turned into a life-and-death moment for Lena Adams.

“I went to go to enjoy a show,” said Adams, 31. “What I got was completely different.”

A video on social media shows someone ramming a car into the mother as she lit fireworks off Main Avenue near Greenback Lane. Locals say the area is a hotspot for major celebrations.

But the celebratory mood turned into a life-and-death moment when crowdgoers heard someone yelling expletives at Adams before running her over and leaving.

Since the hit and run, California Highway Patrol investigators have canvassed the area for clues.

Shannon Jungsten, owner of Bloomingdeals Consignment Boutique near the intersection, shared her surveillance footage with CHP.

The Orangevale resident said she couldn’t watch it at first.

“I did get a view of just a small clip right before the accident but I turned it off,” Jungsten said.

She, like Adam’s loved ones, is hoping justice is served.

“Unbelievable. It’s unbelievable and I want people to come forward if they’ve seen anything,” said a longtime friend.

The CHP says they believe the car involved is a gray 2013 to 2018 Ford C Max, while they are looking for a man with no physical description.

Adams is sharing a message to the driver:

“If you could hit me so freely — what makes you think you won’t stop to hit someone else. Or, take someone else’s life. Maybe it’ll be harder.”

A fundraising page has been set up to benefit Adams.