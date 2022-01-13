CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — No injuries have been reported after an early morning crash that saw a rental van hit a telephone pole in Carmichael on Thursday.
The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. along the 4800 block of Manzanita Avenue.READ MORE: Sheriff: 3 Arrested After Alleged Looting Spree In Placer County
California Highway Patrol says the van driver reported that they tried to avoid hitting an animal in the road, leading the vehicle to strike the pole.READ MORE: Sacramento's Rising Cost Of Living Pricing People Out
SMUD crews are now checking on the damage to the pole.MORE NEWS: Woman Speaks Out After Possibly Being Targeted By Hit-And-Run Driver
One lane of traffic along Manzanita Avenue was closed through the early morning hours.