SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday evening the Sacramento Police Department responded to gunshots on Stockton Boulevard.
When they arrived on the scene, officers learned that the victim had already been transported to the hospital by someone already on the scene.READ MORE: YouTube Channel Catches Child Predators, Police Not Happy
However, after arriving at the hospital, the victim passed away.READ MORE: Mom Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash While Walking At School Pickup Remembered By Community
The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.MORE NEWS: Cosumnes Firefighters Control Duplex Fire In Galt, No Injuries
The homicide investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still at large.