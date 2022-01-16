MLK Jr. Celebration Unites People, Tackles Racial InjusticesPeople are spending the holiday weekend reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 30 area churches held a celebration for the civil rights activist’s life while looking at how people can come together at a time when the pandemic has physically separated people. The event featured music, poem recitals and speakers.

Two Shot In Elk Grove Near Heathermist Way and Fallbright WayTwo were shot in the area of Heathermist Way and Fallbright Way in Elk Grove, said the Elk Grove Police Department.

Vehicle Collision Leads To Explosion On SR-99 In Elk Grove, Suspect Fled SceneAn accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol.