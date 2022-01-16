CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were shot in Stockton Saturday night on Lower Sacramento Road near the Bear Creek District, said the Stockton Police Department.

The first victim, a 30-year-old man, and the second victim, a 28-year-old woman, were sitting in their vehicle when the suspects approached.

One of the suspects then proceeded to pull out a firearm and shot the victims several times before fleeing the scene.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The only information known about the suspects is that they were both male.

 

