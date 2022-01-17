CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are responding to an incident in the Madison/Hillsdale area of North Highlands.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80.

Several deputies are at the scene and have cordoned off part of the area with crime scene tape.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is at large. Surveillance video from a neighboring home reportedly shows the suspect leaving the area after the shooting.