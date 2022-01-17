NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are responding to an incident in the Madison/Hillsdale area of North Highlands.
The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80.
Active scene in North Highlands area on GreenLawn Way. Hearing about a person shot in head. @sacsheriff on scene investigating. Crime scene tape litters the cul-de-sac. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas #shooting pic.twitter.com/hQbO4j44Z7
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 17, 2022
Several deputies are at the scene and have cordoned off part of the area with crime scene tape.
The Sheriff’s Office confirms one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is at large. Surveillance video from a neighboring home reportedly shows the suspect leaving the area after the shooting.