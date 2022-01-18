SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who had been reported missing several days ago has been found dead in a crash that off of Interstate 80 in Natomas.
CHP investigating a fatal crash. CHP telling me car has been down there for 3- days and woman was reported missing. This is WB on ramp at I80 at West El Camino @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/Sz1zPU1H1k
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 18, 2022
The scene of the crash is off of the westbound side of the freeway at the West El Camino Avenue onramp.READ MORE: Man, 26, Suspected Of Attacking Ceres Grocery Store Employees After Trying To Steal Delivery Truck
It’s unclear how long ago the crash happened, but authorities at the scene believe it didn’t occur within the past several hours when it was first found early Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Identity Released Of Woman Shot, Killed At Midtown Sacramento Parking Garage
Authorities are now at the scene investigating. The West El Camino Avenue onramp remains closed; drivers are being urged to use the northbound West El Camino loop ramp to get around the closure and onto I-80.MORE NEWS: Stockton School Employees Rescue Family From House Fire
No other details about the incident have been released.