OROVILLE (CBS13) — The identity of the woman who was shot and killed at a hospital parking garage in Midtown Sacramento has now been released.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Kimberly Sosa was the woman killed in the Jan. 5 shooting on K Street.
The official identification comes after the murder suspect died after apparently shooting themselves while authorities were serving a search warrant in Oroville on Friday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they were helping the Sacramento Police Department serve the search warrant at a home in the area of Via Laton.
SWAT and other law enforcement officers surrounded the home. Several schools in the area went on a precautionary shelter in place, including Helen M. Wilcox and Golden Hills elementary schools as well as Las Plumas High School.
Deputies say they eventually found the suspect dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sacramento police have since revealed that the suspect was 41-year-old Robert Miller. He was wanted in connection for the Jan. 5 killing, police said, but his relationship to Sosa is unclear.
No other details about Miller have been released.