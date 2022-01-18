OROVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the Oroville man arrested and accused of shooting at a California Highway Patrol Officer following a Chase that ended in Yuba County over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.
Aaron Tobias Quinn, 44, faces one count of attempted murder of a peace officer.
According to the California Highway Patrol Oroville, an officer attempted to stop Quinn for speeding in the Oroville area Sunday morning. Quinn allegedly failed to yield and led a chase through several county roads across Butte and Yuba counties.
Quinn reportedly lost control and crashed the vehicle into a power pole along La Porte Road in Yuba County. He then got out of the car and began firing at a CHP officer at the scene, authorities said.
The CHP said the officer returned fire and Quinn was seriously injured. Quinn remained in the hospital as of Tuesday and in the CHP's custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.