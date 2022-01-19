VERDI (CBS13) — It looked like a daunting, never-ending task as a frightened puppy lost in the wilderness refused to come to rescuers.

First spooked from its owners by a train horn, it would then spend 70 days on a cold snowy hillside near the Verdi-Truckee area. Surrounded by rocks, trails and trees, the skittish puppy was too scared to trust anyone. The eight-month-old German shepherd mix, Via, continuously dodged rescuers until Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends got involved.