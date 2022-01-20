California Ships Millions Of N95 Masks To SchoolsIn the Sacramento Unified School District, each teacher is getting 20 masks. Doctors say the tighter-fitting masks might take some time to get used to. They urge that students go outside to get fresh air as needed.

5 minutes ago

Omicron Variant Surging In All 50 StatesHealth official say Omicron is affecting people nationwide as it quickly spreads. According to a new study, there's a lower rate of infection who those who've had COVID but haven't been vaccinated than those who've been vaccinated by never had COVID. Still, health officials urge people to get up to date on their vaccinations.

8 minutes ago

Suspect Shot And Killed By Police At BART SFO StationPolice say the suspect had two guns when he was confronted by the officers. They tried to de-escalate the situation, but featuring for their lives, shot the man. A bystander was also shot in the leg. No word on that person's condition.

12 minutes ago

Thursday Morning Forecast - 1/20/22John Dabkovich delivers your out-the-door weather this morning for the Sacramento region.

5 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update - 1/20/22Get caught up on the top news stories of the day from CBS13.

5 hours ago