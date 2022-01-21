SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — On Thursday, a 13-year-old Judkins Middle School student died of a suspected drug overdose in the Arroyo Grande neighborhood.

Though the official cause of death has not been published, and the investigation is still underway, community members say that while this is a devastating loss, it is unlikely to be the last.

Aspire drug and alcohol counselor, Kathryn Klepper, told KSBY that there has been an intense rise in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

“We’ve just been seeing a rise, a steady rise in the number of overdoses, and also the age is getting younger of the first use,” said Klepper.

These drugs are already in the junior highs, high schools, and colleges in San Luis Obispo County.

Matt Morgan, a San Luis Obispo local, began using hard drugs when he was 17 years old.

“I just wanted the pain to go away, and the only way to do that was to get sober or get locked up or covered up,” said Matt Morgan, a San Luis Obispo resident.

Morgan is personally affected by the news of a young life lost to a heroin overdose. He says he grew sick from using other drugs that had been cut with fentanyl before he was sober after losing a friend to an overdose of the opioid.

Morgan claims that fentanyl is frequently pushed on children, leading them down a deadly path.

“They don’t seem to mind if those youngsters die or end up in the hospital. They have the cash in their wallets,” Morgan remarked.

Morgan was using drugs because he was in pain, but his family is ultimately what motivates him to get clean and stay clean.

“I don’t want to hurt my family anymore, to see that shine in their eyes, whether it’s my sibling’s eyes, my mother’s eyes, or my father’s eyes. That is what drives me to keep going,” Morgan remarked.

What counsel does he have for folks who are having trouble?

“Isn’t it true that you should fake it until you make it? Toss that out the window as well. Face it ’til you make it,’ as the saying goes “Morgan remarked.

Long-term addicts aren’t the only ones who are vulnerable. Children are unintentionally taking fentanyl-laced pills that are pressed to seem like Percocet, Xanax, and Adderall.

“Kids are getting their hands on these at school and aren’t recognizing they’re made of dangerous fentanyl,” another explained.

Fentanyl is often fatal on contact, leading to a rise in drug overdoses. In the past two years, KSBY has reported that fentanyl-related deaths have increased by a dramatic amount.