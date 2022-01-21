SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Robert Gene Walton was sentenced to 18 years in prison in December for committing lewd acts with a child, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
According to officials, “The assaults occurred in two separate counties when she was 8 years old. During the sexual assaults, Walton gave the victim adult prescription sleeping pills and showed her pornography on his phone. He then made her reenact the videos with him.”
At the trial, evidence included forensic evidence from Waltons’s phone including text messages, call logs, and videos including pornography.
“At the sentencing hearing, the now 15-year-old victim bravely addressed the court with a powerful victim impact statement emphasizing all the ways she has made a success of her life, in spite of the harm perpetrated against her,” said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. She participated in the trial to ensure the defendant did not hurt other children. This courageous survivor of abuse demonstrated that the acts committed against her by the defendant did not break her and do not define her.”