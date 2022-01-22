SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A well-known comic artist from Folsom led a clinic Saturday to show a group of local Girl Scouts what it takes to create comic books and graphic novels. Justin Greenwood says comic art is much harder than it may look.

“Having had a bunch of jobs in art – in a general sense – comics is by far the most time-intensive one of the group,” he said.

Greenwood is perhaps best known for illustrating the Stumptown comics and is one of the creative forces behind the ABC TV series of the same name. The event at Empires Comics in Sacramento was put together by Heroic Girls, an organization trying to make comics– and pop culture in general– more inclusive for girls and young women.

Heroic Girls found John Marcotte, the father of two girls, says most comics feature men and boys in leading roles.

“It seems very trivial,” he says. “But that’s how kids are learning what the world is like. If we keep showing them over and over that men and boys are more important than women and girls, that’s the lesson they’re going to learn whether they realize it or not.”

Greenwood says his kids are just getting to the age where they’re interested in comics and he was happy to lead the three-hour clinic.

“I think it would be awesome for them to get involved in something like this,” he said.