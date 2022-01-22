WILTON (CBS13) — A trailer fire in Wilton Saturday morning left one dead, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The trailer was located on Plum Lane and the victim was a man in his 50s.
The man was found dead inside the home after it was searched. No other occupants were injured.
The fire resulted in a "total loss" of the trailer home, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, although an adjacent barn was spared.
No additional information is available about the incident.