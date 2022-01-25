CERES (CBS13) — Several people have been displaced after a fire that started between two homes quickly spread early Tuesday morning.
Modesto Fire says crews arrived just after midnight along Wallace Avenue in Ceres.
The fire appears to have started between two homes, then quickly spread to both of their attics.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.