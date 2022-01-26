ISLETON (CBS13) — A man has been hurt in a shooting that happened in front of a hotel in Isleton early Wednesday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about shots fired. Units responded to the scene as fast as they could in the fog, but the shooting victim took himself to the hospital.READ MORE: Sheriff: Suspect Admits To Pointing Gun At Neighbor During Argument
Deputies say the shooting victim, only identified as a man at this point, is now in surgery for a wound to his lower body. He is expected to survive.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting
Highway 160 through Isleton was closed for a time due to the investigation, but it has since reopened.MORE NEWS: Smoking Solution? California Bill Would Eliminate Litter Left Behind By Smokers
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.