CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crash has Highway 49 blocked near the Amador and Calaveras county lines.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning just south of Big Bar Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person has died.
Caltrans says all lanes of Highway 49 are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or detour through West Point on Highway 26 or Burson Road to Camanche Parkway, or Wallace on Highway 12 to Highway 88.
Crews expect the roadway to remain closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday, CHP says.