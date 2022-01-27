TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 26-year-old Turlock man is facing child pornography charges, police say.
According to the Turlock Police Department, detectives got a tip on Wednesday about a possible case of child pornography. Detectives were soon able to identify the owner of the electronic device that was used as Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela.
Detectives called Valenzuela and he agreed to meet them at the Turlock Police Department. There, he was interviewed and the devices used in the alleged crimes were seized.
Valenzuela has since been arrested and is facing two separate felony charges of child pornography.
Police say no local victims have been identified.