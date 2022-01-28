SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A proposed ballot measure to build more dams in California already looks to be on the chopping block.
The group behind the ballot initiative is having trouble raising enough money to gather signatures and say they’re probably going to have to withdraw the proposed initiative as soon as next week.
It would have prompted California lawmakers to approve $4 billion a year to create more water storage.
However, the initiative only has about ten percent of the signatures they need to qualify for the ballot – with the deadline being in April.