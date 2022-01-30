(CBS) — What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It’s the new Celebrity Big Brother House!
This season, celebrities including Lamar Odom and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSync, will be living in a house beautifully decorated as a contemporary Swiss chalet.READ MORE: Colorado Fire In Big Sur Is 95% Contained
When you enter the Big Brother house, a crystal chandelier with 300,000 illuminated beads greets the new houseguests.
A cozy living room with a curved sofa surrounds a mid-century fire-pit, custom made travel posters of Swiss landmarks & stacked stone cover the walls.
The dining room features a Saarinen-inspired table and the newly designed kitchen has new appliances and a kitchen island with a cooktop.
Outside the kitchen is the new snowy patio outfitted with a hot tub and a gas fireplace.
For the first time in nearly 20 seasons, the spiral staircase has been replaced with a grand staircase that leads to the plush little hideaway as a charming gondola with cushy benches to relax, strategized and play chess.READ MORE: Inmate Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds In Stanislaus County
The first bedroom pays homage to the famous Swiss Ski Patrol and Rescue Teams. A mosaic of skis and bedazzled boots complete the look.
The celebs will feel like they’re in a massive cuckoo clock in the second bedroom which features a massive 9’ tall cuckoo clock and watches, mantle clocks and antique time pieces filling out the space.
The third bedroom is a pink party of a room that showcases tasty Swiss chocolate. Hand-made artificial chocolates fill LED trimmed boxes of candy. It’s literally eye candy.
The Big Brother bathroom is a retreat in itself outfitted with a beauty bar, gold fixtures, black sinks and a full sized sauna and a gym for the celebs to stay fit.
And finally the HOH bedroom inspired by the famous Swiss ice-constructed hotels with chilly blocks of “ice” flanking the room and carved “snow” and “icicles. The chill continues into the HOH bathroom with crystals rising through the walls alongside a new, freestanding tub.MORE NEWS: Garbage Truck Dumps Burning Garbage In Front Of Fire Station
Don’t miss the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, February 2nd at 8pm on the CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.