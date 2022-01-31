STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police have arrested a business owner on murder charges in the shooting death of Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna.

Police and fire investigators worked side-by-side both outside and inside a Stockton business on Aurora and Washington streets near the site of a dumpster fire-turned-shooting that left the captain dead.

Robert Somerville, 67, the owner of a food truck business, is now booked in San Joaquin County jail with a murder charge.

His son, Tre Somerville, spoke across the street from the crime scene, sharing his thoughts for the Fortuna family.

“I would like to say that you know my family would like to send our condolences to the Fortuna family,” he said Monday. “It’s very unfortunate what happened today, and it’s just a freak circumstance.”

Tre Somerville also shared family photos of his father. He said the shooting must have been some kind of misunderstanding.

“My dad does not have any prior violent history or anything like that,” he said. “He’s really a community man, as well.”

Stockton police released a picture of the .38 caliber handgun they say is the murder weapon.

Dispatch audio recordings described firefighters responding to a dumpster fire early Monday morning and taking on gunfire.

“The firefighters, they are part of our public safety family,” Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said. “And this hits all of us hard, and this just shows the dangers of our job.”

At Cpt. Fortuna’s fire station two, flowers now sit at the front door and neighboring city fire crews are now covering calls for service while Stockton firefighters grieve his loss.

Fortuna was called to put out a fire, but then he was hit by gunfire. As a suspect and victim’s families try to sort out how it happened, police are calling it murder.

Somerville is due in court for the first time on Wednesday.

The Somerville family released a statement late Monday night that can be read in full below: