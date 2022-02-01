PARADISE (CBS13) — Authorities say four allegedly unlicensed contractors have been arrested for trying to take jobs in the Camp Fire disaster area.
The sting operation was undertaken by the Contractors State License Board, with the help of the Butte County District Attorney's Office and Paradise Police Department, back on Jan. 19. Investigators posed as homeowners and contacted several unlicensed contractors through their ads.
Investigators say the unlicensed contractors offered to do earthwork, fencing, paving and remodeling jobs. One of the suspects that was contacted gave bid $17,000 for fencing work – well over the legal limit of $500 for contracting without a license, the CSLB says.
In total, investigators arrested four suspected unlicensed contractors after the operation.
Further, one of the suspects was also arrested on charges of methamphetamine and fentanyl possession.
All the suspects are now facing felony charges for unlicensed contracting in a declared disaster area. They face fines of up to $10,000 and up to the three years in prison.