STOCKTON (CBS13) — The funeral for Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Only family, friends and members of the Stockton Fire Department past and present will be invited. The public is being asked to watch the service via a live stream.READ MORE: Suspect In Oroville Bus Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 4 Hurt Identified As 21-Year-Old Sacramento Resident Asaahdi Elijah Coleman
Community members can pay their respects during the roadside procession. The procession route will be released within the next few days, Stockton Fire says.READ MORE: Mass Shooting In Oroville Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured
Fortuna was shot and killed while responding to a fire in Stockton earlier this week. He was a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department; he leaves behind a wife and two grown children.MORE NEWS: Yosemite Firefall: No Reservations This Time, But Restrictions Are In Place
A suspect, 67-year-old Robert Somerville, has been arrested and charged with homicide.