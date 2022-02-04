ELK GROVE (CBS13) — One family was displaced after a two-story house caught fire in Elk Grove, officials said Friday.
According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, crews were arriving just before 3 p.m. to a residential fire along Faulkner Way.
A photo released by the fire department shows significant damage inside the garage. At around 3:21 p.m., the fire department said the fire was under control but further work would be required by crews at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.