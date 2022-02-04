OROVILLE (CBS13) — A Yuba City man was killed in a crash south of Oroville Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP Oroville said the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in a field west of Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road.
The 38-year-old Yuba City man — whose name has not yet been released — was driving a Polaris and made a turning movement, which led to the off-road vehicle overturning.
The driver and 39-year-old man who was a passenger were both ejected out into the field. The CHP said both men were taken to the hospital where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was being treated for moderate injuries.
According to the CHP, it is unknown at this time of drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.