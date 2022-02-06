SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — On Thursday detectives raided a drug den in South Lake Tahoe, arresting two for drugs and weapons charges, said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arriving at the residence, detectives arrested and detained the first suspect who was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun on his person. The weapon was discovered to be a “Ghost Gun,” meaning that it was not registered and is untraceable.
Inside the residence, detectives found a fully loaded 9mm Uzi as well as pills suspected of containing fentanyl, cocaine, and a large quantity of psilocybin. They also found evidence of drug sales which included packaging, scales, cash, and money straps which were also seized.
Detectives arrested 19-year-old Daniel Barnhart and 18-year-old Michelle Kennedy of South Lake Tahoe for multiple charges.