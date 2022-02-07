REDWOOD CITY (CBS13) — A judge must now decide if Scott Peterson gets a new trial for the killings of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son in 2002.
Peterson appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday wearing a mask. His attorneys argued the court should throw out his conviction over juror seven, who never told the court she was the victim of a crime.
A ruling on a new trial is expected later this year. Peterson’s family says new evidence should set him free.
Peterson was originally sentenced to death for the murders. That sentence was reduced last month to life without parole after a higher court ruled the judge made a mistake with jury instructions.