SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are reportedly making a big move before the NBA trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are trading away Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. In return, Sacramento is getting Domas Sabots, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.
Sacramento will also reportedly get a 2027 second-round draft pick, Wojnarowski says.

The move comes after much speculation that the Kings would be making a major trade before Thursday's deadline. Rumors have been swirling about teams being interested in De'Aaron Fox.
Sacramento is in the middle of another disappointing season where they fired head coach Luke Walton after a 6-11 start. The Kings sit at a record of 20-35, placing them 13th in the Western Conference.