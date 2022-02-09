SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A report of shots fired in the air led to the arrest of one person in Sacramento – one of several incidents involving loaded guns officers dealt with on Tuesday.

Sacramento police say they originally got a report of a fight in progress at an unspecified location in the city. Shots were also reportedly fired into the air during the fight, police say.

Officers were able to stop a vehicle as it left the scene. A loaded handgun was then found inside the car, police say.

One man was eventually arrested on felony charges.

No injuries were reported after the shots were fired into the air, police say.

The incident was one of hundreds of calls for service police fielded on Tuesday, the department says. In another notable incident, officers pulled over a suspect and he tried to run away. The suspect was stopped, however, and officers say a loaded handgun was found in his sock.

Another notable incident on Tuesday was a probation search that was done at an unspecified residence in Sacramento. Officers seized another loaded gun along with drugs and about $2,000 in cash. Both a man and a juvenile were arrested.