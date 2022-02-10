DAVIS (CBS13) — A suspect has been detained after two car-to-car shootings on the Mace Boulevard exit from Interstate 80 in Davis on Thursday morning.

The situation started just after 6 a.m. California Highway Patrol says the victim reported taking the westbound off-ramp at Mace Boulevard and was turning right when the suspect rode up to his left and started firing shots at the car.

Exactly what prompted the suspect to start shooting is unclear.

Suspect is custody related to the Mace Blvd shots fired at car and crash. Solano County Sheriff k9 dog tracked suspect. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @CameronCGlenn pic.twitter.com/nBfZyeZPKd — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 10, 2022

Officers say the victim was not hit, but a window was broken in the shooting. A second person was also shot at by the suspect on Mace Boulevard, CHP says. That second victim was not hurt, but rounds were found on their car.

The suspect then continued onto the overpass and tried to hit the exit, but then crashed down an embankment on the right.

CHP says they have since detained a suspect and have also recovered a rifle.

I-80 was never closed during the incident, but the westbound on and off-ramps at Mace Boulevard remain blocked due to the investigation.

ALERT: Due to police activity all train travel between Davis (DAV) & Sacramento (SAC) is temporarily stopped. We will update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) February 10, 2022

UPDATE: Travel between Davis (DAV) and Sacramento (SAC) has resumed. Customers traveling in the area should expect delays. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) February 10, 2022

Capitol Corridor also halted train travel for a short time during the situation, but that traffic has also resumed.