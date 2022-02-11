CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — No students were hurt after a crash involving an Elk Grove Unified school bus in Sacramento County on Friday morning, authorities say.

Scene of the crash. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire Department)

READ MORE: Stolen Car Chase That Started In North Highlands Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Other Driver

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Bradshaw and Rogers roads.

READ MORE: Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire At South Modesto Auto Shop

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both a school bus and a fuel truck were involved.

One student was on board the bus at the time and was not hurt in the crash, Sacramento Metro Fire says. One other adult patient was transported from the scene.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Crash In North Sacramento

No other details have been released.