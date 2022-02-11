ELK GROVE (CBS13) — No students were hurt after a crash involving an Elk Grove Unified school bus in Sacramento County on Friday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Bradshaw and Rogers roads.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both a school bus and a fuel truck were involved.
One student was on board the bus at the time and was not hurt in the crash, Sacramento Metro Fire says. One other adult patient was transported from the scene.
No other details have been released.