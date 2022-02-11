ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Three people are in custody after stealing from a sporting good’s store and leading police on a chase in Roseville, police said Friday evening.
According to the Roseville Police Department, the trio of thieves struck the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Stanford Ranch Road and Fairway Drive.
The suspects fled in a vehicle but authorities were able to catch up to them on Highway 65 near the Roseville Galleria. All three were stopped and taken into custody.
Roseville police said the value of the items stolen is unknown at this time.