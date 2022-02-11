STOCKTON (CBS13) — There have been reports of a shooting on El Dorado and Hammer Lane outside of Happy Donuts in Stockton.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
One victim has been transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.
