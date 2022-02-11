CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — There have been reports of a shooting on El Dorado and Hammer Lane outside of Happy Donuts in Stockton.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

One victim has been transported to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

 

