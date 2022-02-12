SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday afternoon crews responded to a large propane tank on fire at Columbia College in Sonora, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department.
Upon arrival, crews found a 1,200-gallon propane vapor tank on fire threatening the 18,000 gallon LPG tank and a vegetation fire less than 1/2 acre away.
“Crews quickly deployed remote monitors to help keep the large tank cool and staff were able to shut the valve between the tanks to cut off supply,” said the Tuolumne County Fire Department.
Fire crews were able to contain the fires by 6 p.m. and are advising people to stay away from the area while crews continue to clean up and clear the area.