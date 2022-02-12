CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
IONE (CBS13) — One was arrested in Ione for attempted homicide and weapons charges, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Deputies were dispatched to an Ione residence to a report of a man with a gun inside a victim’s house.

They later discovered that the perpetrator was Austin McDonald of South Carolina who had a warrant out for his arrest for attempted homicide in South Carolina.

As deputies approached the house, McDonald emerged and they were able to safely take him into custody.

In addition to the attempted homicide, McDonald was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal threats, intimidating a victim to deter from reporting a crime, brandishing a firearm, and attempting to conceal evidence.

McDonald was booked into Amador County Jail where he is being held without bail due to a warrant.

No injuries were reported at the residence in Ione.