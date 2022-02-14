DAVIS (CBS13) — According to a Davis Police representative, a driver was traveling southbound on Mace Boulevard approaching the overpass at I-80 when his car began to drift to the west and collided with part of the wall.

The collision sent his vehicle eastbound across all six lanes of traffic into the other side of the wall.

The driver’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but bystanders were able to pull him out.

He was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Original story:

Officers are investigating a crash that has the Mace Boulevard overpass closed in Davis early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the overpass. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one vehicle appears to have suffered significant damage and ended up against the shoulder.

Police now have the Mace Boulevard overpass blocked for the investigation. Drivers can exit the freeway from east and westbound Interstate 80, but will not be able to go over the overpass.

I-80 traffic is not impacted by the crash.