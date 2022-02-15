SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in North Sacramento injured three people Tuesday evening.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a man suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. Two women suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Their identities were not yet released. Information regarding a suspect was not available.
Sacramento Police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. along the 900 block of Acacia Avenue.
This is a developing story. More updates to come.